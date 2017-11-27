Nike (NKE) a Hold on Pallid Industry Group Rank

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) is one of 42 companies within the Textiles Apparel & Luxury Goods GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 568 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. NKE's market value is $97.1 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for NKE by Portfolio Grader places it 18 among the 42 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 222 among the 568 companies in the sector, and number 2,149 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

NKE is rated as a Hold using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. NKE has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Textiles Apparel & Luxury Goods industry group is ranked 58 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

NKE has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

NKE's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. NKE's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Nike a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure NKE's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of NKE's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.