Right now Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) seems like the perfect stock. The company continues to grow at over 25% per year, even with quarterly sales measured in tens of billions. It seems reliably, if marginally profitable, and the latest earnings report blew past estimates. The company is expected to have nearly $60 billion in sales this quarter, taking nearly half of Christmas’ online sales. The AMZN stock price is up 50% on the year.

Source: Shutterstock

It is quite a contrast to early 2013, when I first started pounding the table for this stock and was told by supposedly smart people that it never made money and never would. Today 37 of 46 analysts scream buy it, and those who don’t just consider it too expensive at almost 300 times earnings.

All of which leads to the question, can Amazon do anything wrong?

The answer is that it can.

Amazon Makes Mistakes

Amazon makes lots of mistakes. Remember the Fire Phone?

Amazon has had a running battle with states over sales taxes and only recently succumbed, while trying to turn the resulting cost into a service. Scammers have long tried to use its services to peddle their wares, and they’re now doing it through email.

Amazon recently shut down an Indian price comparison site called Junglee. It has cancelled its effort to do a “skinny bundle” that would replace cable TV. Studio chief Roy Price was forced to resign amidst sexual harassment charges. Its attempts to create stores without people have, so far, proved unavailing.

It’s important to note Amazon’s failures while people are predicting it will soon double in value to over $1 trillion, or that it’s certain to win big this holiday season.

Most Amazon jobs are low-paying and even dangerous. Amazon Web Services (AWS) has enormous capacity but also has many competitors. Its strength in basic infrastructure masks weaknesses in building the platform or applications, which competitors are using against it.

Lemons Seen as Lemonade

In the present environment, all these mistakes are seen to be either growth opportunities or irrelevant. And to an extent, they are.

