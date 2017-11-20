It’s Not Too Late to Buy Align Technology, Inc. Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN ) stock is up 164% year to date and up almost 875% in the past 5 years.

That kind of performance usually comes from a biotech that has found a cure for a rare disease or a cloud computing company that has just landed a couple gigantic clients. That would be something we could grasp.

But a company that sells orthodontic aligners? 21st century braces?

Well, it’s true. ALGN stock has been going gangbusters for more than 5 years at this point. But that leads to the next question: when do the good times end?

ALG Stock By the Numbers

Align Technology is now sporting a $20 billion market cap and a current price-to-earnings ratio 87. Is all the good news baked in? Does ALGN stock have any upside left?

Certainly, those questions have been asked quite a lot since its rise began. And the answer has been “Yes” for the past half-decade, especially the past couple years.

What’s important to remember here is that the technology that ALGN started with has not only continued to improve, but now that it’s so much more popular, that the pricing has gone down while the margins continue to go up.

This is as much a story about the transitioning of the orthodontic industry as it is about plastic aligners and computer equipment that supports this new generation of braces.

That is why ALGN has been so strategic in not getting bogged down in the “old” word “braces” and has adopted a new branding for itself and its products, “aligners.”

Also, as the popularity and accessibility of ALGN products grows, so do its markets. It used to be that Americans were the only major country that really obsessed about their teeth.

