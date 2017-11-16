Far from the reaction to the Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) earnings, Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) reported earnings and Wall Street loved what they saw. WMT stock is up 4% on the headline as it beat expectations and raised future guidance. So it would seem that the trader optimism for this stock is alive and well.

In a sector that has been decimated by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Walmart is a star.

Coming into the earnings report, WMT stock had been 30% year-to-date. This is an extreme out-performance to the sector. Compare it to the SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XRT ), which was down 10%, or Target, which is down 25% for the same period.

Fundamentally, WMT is not cheap, but given the stock performance one could argue that it’s justified and traders will overlook that fact. After all, you get what you pay for. Cheaper stocks have performed terribly while this one rewarded its investors well. So it’s clearly not expensive from that perspective.

Technically, WMT stock just set a new high. The last time it had been at this level was back in January of 2012. So it took the bulls almost five years to recover from a long swoon. Those are often powerful breakthroughs. My small concern is that there might be investors who have been trapped for a while and they may choose to exit at the first sign of trouble.

Is WMT Stock Worth the Risk?

Today’s thesis is for someone who wants to get on board long WMT stock after realizing that it is somewhat late in the party.

I do have a concern for WMT and that is from the expectations that traders now have in the stock. It is possible that the market expects so much goodness to come that there is surely a disappointment dip coming. Therefore, instead of buying the shares today in my bullish trade, I will use options. There I can build a moat around my risk just in case Wall Street changes its mind about it.

So why do I expect a disappointment? I hear experts talking of innovation and new things that WMT is doing, which warrants it that premium in the stock price. Well, I personally shop at the stores and I have yet to see an improvement to my shopping experience. Store stock is still poor and customer service … Well let’s not say anything if we can’t say anything good about people.

The bottom line is that unless all the changes are behind the scenes that will improve the bottom line. I see nothing new that either makes me spend more, or improves my experience so that I visit more often. If they don’t get the growth they anticipate, analysts may eventually need to dial the enthusiasm down a bit.

