Novartis AG (NVS) a Buy on Solid Earnings Visibility

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is classified as a constituent of the 133 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. NVS has a market value of $195.5 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 23 among the 133 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 166 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 1,096 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

NVS has a current recommendation of Buy using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. NVS has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Novartis AG has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

NVS's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. NVS's grade for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Novartis AG places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view NVS's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, NVS currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.