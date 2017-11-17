Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) a Strong Buy on High-Level Earnings Momentum

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Pharmaceuticals, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Care, with a market value of $98.0 billion. From an investment attractiveness viewpoint, NVO is ranked in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 28 among the 782 companies in the sector; the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 2 among the 132 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile and number 224 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

NVO has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using the methods of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. NVO has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

NVO has received well above-average scores in 1, and above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

NVO's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. NVO's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Novo Nordisk A/S a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge NVO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of NVO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.