Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) has had a banner 2017. The NVDA stock price has doubled so far this year, and it has more than tripled in the last 12 months. NVDA news seemingly has been nothing but positive. Even in a very strong market for large-cap tech, NVDA stock has been a star.

But the stock hasn’t been without its skeptics.

It seems like ages ago, but as recently as early March NVDA had pulled back more than 15% and dipped below $100 on a pair of analyst downgrades. I’ve expressed some concerns along the way as well, citing potential competition from rivals like improving Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) and an awakened Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ).

At this point, however, the bear case for NVDA stock seems shattered. The company posted another earnings blowout last week. Artificial intelligence adoption is gaining speed. The valuation looks high – but NVDA news is nothing but good and there are years of growth ahead of the company.

Over the past few years, Nvidia has made fools of bearish observers (myself included). At this point, it’s silly to keep fighting the tape and Nvidia’s growth.

More Good NVDA News: Blowout Earnings

Nvidia’s fiscal Q3 earnings were something close to flawless. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.33 beat consensus expectations by 38 cents. Revenue, too, beat analyst expectations, rising 32% year-over-year. Gross profit expanded 50 bps year-over-year, and the company guided for a 60% non-GAAP figure in Q4, which simply is a huge number for a chipmaker.

And this isn’t a case where the headline numbers are masking weakness within the business. A closer look shows strength across the board. Gaming revenue rose 25% year-over-year. Cryptocurrency demand has helped, but per the Q3 conference call sales actually fell quarter-over-quarter. Still, Nvidia’s strong growth in the category continued. In that area, NVDA news looks much better than that of AMD, whose cryptocurrency reliance was flagged by analysts coming out of its Q3 report.

More broadly, the combination of revenue growth and gross margin strength suggests that AMD’s Vega isn’t taking much, if anything, in the way of share from Nvidia and that AMD isn’t able to undercut the company on pricing.

Datacenter growth continued to be torrid, rising 109% year-over-year after 180% growth in the first half. That category now is on pace to generate over $2 billion in sales. The Volta GPU is seeing huge and quick adoption from all of the major cloud providers, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and even Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: BABA ).

