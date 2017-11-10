No surprise here. Hyper-growth tech darling Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) reported yet another beat-and-raise quarter. Revenues easily topped expectations and earnings absolutely smashed expectations. The fourth-quarter guide called for more than 10% upside to current Street estimates. All in all, the quarter has NVDA stock up about 6% in mid-day trading on Friday.

I’ve been saying for a while that I’m comfortable with NVDA stock below $220. Its getting awfully close to that level. Does that mean its time to sell?

I don’t think so.

The third-quarter numbers were good enough to force me (and whole bunch of other analysts and investors) to revise their growth numbers higher. The reality is that everyone right now is underestimating just how much momentum this growth narrative has.

At the end of the day, I’m comfortable with NVDA stock below $230. Here’s how I get there.

The Story Behind NVDA

By now, we are all well aware of Nvidia’s growth narrative. The company provides the hardware that other companies are using to build tomorrow’s robot-heavy and AI-heavy world.

On one end, the company provides parts for hyper-scale data centers. Nvidia’s Volta GPUs are being used by all the big players in this space, including Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and several others.

Revenue growth here is slowing, but it remains robust (revenues are still doubling year-over-year). As more data migrates to the cloud, Nvidia’s data center business will continue to roar higher.

On the other end, the company provides the technology that powers self-driving cars. Growth here is also slowing (up 13% versus an increase of 38% three quarters ago), but new product launches like the Nvidia Drive PX Pegasus coupled with growing demand for driver-less vehicles will keep growth strong in this segment.

NVDA also provides the technology behind gaming. As the gaming industry graduates into the “next-gen” category and it becomes more virtual/augmented reality heavy, demand for Nvidia products will ramp. Growth in this business will likewise remain strong in the foreseeable future (revenues were up 25% last quarter).

Video capture and data visualization is also a big and growing thing. NVDA is behind that, too. Same with autonomous machines and other automated technology.

In short, because Nvidia is essentially an all-things-AI company, the growth trajectory over the next several years look exceptionally promising.

