Why Nvidia Corporation Stock Has Plenty More Upside

Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ: NVDA ) third-quarter results marked yet another great moment in company history. The graphics and autonomous driving solutions provider posted incredible numbers that justify its 60 price-earnings ratio.

Along with posting strong sales for its graphics hardware, Nvidia spoke about building an AI computer that enables Level 5 driverless vehicles. So, chances are good that the stock will continue rewarding its shareholders in the near future.

Nvidia reported solid results in key areas of its business. Its data center revenue doubled year-over-year to $500 million. That, along with strong adoption of its Volta platform, resulted in revenue growing an incredible 32%, to $2.64 billion. Management predicted revenue of $2.35 billion.

NVDA’s GPU business grew nearly one-third from last year, to $2.22 billion. Revenue from gaming grew 25% to $1.56 billion, as demand for Pascal-based chips strengthened in all its worldwide markets. The GTX 10xx-series GPU will continue to give Nvidia’s overall revenue a strong lift. In early November, the company released the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti.

Nvidia’s product line-up is ready for the holiday season, as it covers the budget (entry-level) market with the GTX 1050. And the GTX 1080 Ti is sure win over the hardcore gamers at this time of the year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) will make a run at NVDA by trying to win market share through Polaris and Vega, but early, negative reviews of Vega may take away some shine from AMD. Polaris GPUs will continue doing well, but sustained, high prices due to its popularity for cryptocurrency mining may hurt AMD’s sales volumes.

Meanwhile, Nvidia benefited from the continued interest in cryptocurrency mining too, enough for the company to sell a dedicated board in its OEM business. Investors should also smile over Nintendo’s success with the Switch Console since NVDA supplies the GPU for it.

Developments in AI Computing

During the third quarter, Nvidia announced the DRIVE PX Pegasus. This is an AI computer that enables Level 5 driverless vehicles. It is tenfold faster than the system it replaces and can process 320 trillion operations in a single second. NVDA already has 25 companies developing autonomous robotaxis — and the company’s AI solutions do not end with automobiles. Next year, DHL is testing autonomous delivery trucks that use the NVIDIA DRIVE PX platform. It is no wonder that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) bought MobileEye or that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA ) is refocusing its business towards advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) solutions.

