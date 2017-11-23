Omnicell (OMCL) a Buy on Healthy Earnings Momentum

Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) is a $1.8 billion in market value constituent of the Health Care Technology GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for OMCL puts it 3 among the 24 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position. OMCL is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 81 among the 781 companies in the sector and number 474 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

OMCL is rated as a Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking OMCL has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

OMCL has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

OMCL's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. OMCL's score for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Omnicell places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views OMCL's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at OMCL's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of OMCL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.