Orange SA (ORAN) a Buy on Healthy Quant Score

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Diversified Telecommunication Services, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Telecommunication Services, with a market value of $44.2 billion. From an investment attractiveness vantage point, ORAN is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 24 among the 66 companies in the sector; Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ORAN puts it 14 among the 45 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile and number 1,193 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks ORAN as a Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing methods this stock analysis tool researches stocks with fundamental and quantitative metrics. ORAN has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 27 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ORAN has achieved above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ORAN's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Orange SA places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure ORAN's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, ORAN currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.