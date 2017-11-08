Outstanding Earnings Growth Analytics Drive Upgrade of Equinix (EQIX) to Strong Buy

With a $37.9 billion market value, Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and in the top 10% of its sector group, Real Estate, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 15 among the 180 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 20 among the 221 companies in the sector, and number 361 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks EQIX as a Strong Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing approach this stock analysis tool evaluates stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative metrics. The shares have been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

The Real Estate sector is ranked number 5 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 28 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Equinix has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. EQIX's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Equinix places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view EQIX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, EQIX currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.