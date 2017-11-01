Outstanding Earnings Growth Makes Prologis (PLD) a Strong Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) a Strong Buy. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. PLD has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

With a $34.4 billion market value, the company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and in the top 10% of its sector group, Real Estate, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 2 among the 179 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 2 among the 220 companies in the sector of its Real Estate sector, and number 36 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Real Estate sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Prologis has attained above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed.

PLD's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. PLD's grade for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Prologis a position in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure PLD's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system balances the relative value of PLD's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.