Outstanding Earnings Visibility Keeps Cigna (CI) a Strong Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) a Strong Buy. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. CI has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

The company is a member of the 82 company Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 785 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of CI is $50.0 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for CI puts it 11 among the 82 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 36 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Cigna has earned above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. CI's metric for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Cigna's fundamental scores give CI a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges CI's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CI's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of CI's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.