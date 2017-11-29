Outstanding Measures for Earnings Momentum Make American Electric Power (AEP) a Strong Buy

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) is a $37.6 billion in market value component of the Electric Utilities GICS industry group where the ranking for AEP by Portfolio Grader places it 11 among the 39 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position. AEP is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 20 among the 113 companies in the sector and number 427 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

AEP is rated as a Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. AEP has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

American Electric Power has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. AEP's score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, American Electric Power places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure AEP's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach evaluates the relative value of AEP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.