Outstanding Quant Score Metrics Raise Ranking of Avalon Bay Communities (AVB) to Strong Buy

Avalon Bay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) is one of 179 companies within the Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 220 company GICS Real Estate sector. AVB has a market value of $25.1 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 17 among the 179 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 23 among the 220 companies in the sector, and number 457 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

AVB is rated as a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's investing system and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Real Estate sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Avalon Bay Communities has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

AVB's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. AVB's metric for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Avalon Bay Communities places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view AVB's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of AVB's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.