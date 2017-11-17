Outstanding Sales Growth Analytics Raise Ranking of BP (BP) to Strong Buy

BP Plc (NYSE:BP) is one of the 363 companies in the GICS Energy sector, and a member of the 290 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of BP is $133.0 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 16 among the 290 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 17 among the 363 companies in the sector, and number 396 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

BP has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using the system of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 42 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BP has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. BP's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, BP places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views BP's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BP's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, BP currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

