P G & E (PCG) a Hold on Poor Industry Group Rank

P G & E Corp (NYSE:PCG) is ranked as a Hold using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. PCG has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

The company is one of the 113 companies in the GICS Utilities sector and is a member of the 39 company Electric Utilities GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of PCG is $29.3 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for PCG puts it 33 among the 39 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

The Utilities sector is ranked number 1 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PCG has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

PCG's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. PCG's metric for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, P G & E places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge PCG's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of PCG's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.