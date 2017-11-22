P G & E (PCG) a Hold on Vapid Earnings Visibility

P G & E Corp (NYSE:PCG) is classified as a component of the 39 company Electric Utilities GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 113 company GICS Utilities sector. The market value of PCG is $27.7 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group. The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 34 among the 39 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 95 among the 113 companies in the sector, and number 2,984 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks PCG as a Hold. Using Louis Navellier's investing methodology this stock analysis tool assesses stocks with fundamental and quantitative metrics. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The Utilities sector is ranked number 1 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PCG has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are materially above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is worse than the industry average, a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings surprises that is much better than average. PCG's metric for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, P G & E places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure PCG's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, PCG currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.