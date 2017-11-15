Pallid Earnings Growth Hurt Public Storage (PSA) Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) a Hold. With unique fundamental and quantitative analytical tools developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool assesses nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking PSA has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and in the top 10% of its sector group, Real Estate, with a market value of $36.7 billion.

The Real Estate sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 22 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Public Storage has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

PSA's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. PSA's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Public Storage places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge PSA's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, PSA currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.