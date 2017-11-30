Pallid Earnings Momentum Penalize Alphabet (GOOGL) Rating

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is ranked as a Hold using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

With a $734.1 billion market value, GOOGL ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Internet Software & Services, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Information Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for GOOGL puts it 65 among the 130 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 309 among the 703 companies in the sector of its Information Technology sector, and number 1,720 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software & Services industry group is ranked 14 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Alphabet has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. GOOGL's grade for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Alphabet places in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure GOOGL's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of GOOGL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.