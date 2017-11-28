Pallid Earnings Visibility Restrict Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Rating

The current recommendation of Hold for Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) is computed using the system for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. BSBR has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

BSBR is a member of the 342 company Banks GICS industry group, which is part of the 761 company GICS Financials sector. BSBR's market value is $36,183.1 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BSBR puts it 129 among the 342 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Financials sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 44 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Banco Santander Brasil has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

BSBR's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. BSBR's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Banco Santander Brasil places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view BSBR's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, BSBR currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.