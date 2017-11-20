PepsiCo’s (PEP) Solid Earnings Momentum Keep it a Buy

PepsiCo Inc (NYSE:PEP) is one of the 174 companies in the GICS Consumer Staples sector, and a constituent of the 34 company Beverages GICS industry group within this sector. PEP has a market value of $163.2 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. The ranking for PEP by Portfolio Grader places it 12 among the 34 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 24 among the 174 companies in the sector, and number 580 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks PEP as a Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing approach this stock analysis tool assesses stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative metrics. PEP has maintained this ranking for 8 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages industry group is ranked 2 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PepsiCo has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. PEP's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give PepsiCo a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure PEP's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of PEP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.