PerkinElmer (PKI) a Buy on Healthy Earnings Growth

PerkinElmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) is a constituent of the 32 company Life Sciences Tools & Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. PKI has a market value of $8.0 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group. Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 7 among the 32 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 82 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 512 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

PKI is rated as a Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. PKI has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PKI has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. PKI's metric for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. These fundamental scores give PerkinElmer a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure PKI's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, PKI currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.