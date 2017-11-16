PerkinElmer’s (PKI) Healthy Quant Score Keep it a Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for PerkinElmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) is the result of using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing system. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking PKI has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

With a $7.9 billion market value, PKI ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Life Sciences Tools & Services, and in the top quarter of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for PKI by Portfolio Grader places it 10 among the 33 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 150 among the 782 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector, and number 957 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 15 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PerkinElmer has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

PKI's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. PKI's score for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. PerkinElmer's fundamental scores give PKI a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge PKI's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of PKI's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.