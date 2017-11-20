Philip Morris International (PM) a Buy on High-Level Quant Score

Currently, Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) has a Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methods. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 8 months.

As one of the 174 companies in the GICS Consumer Staples sector the company is a member of the 8 company Tobacco GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of PM is $159.4 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group PM is currently ranked by Portfolio Grader at number 4 among the 8 companies in this industry group.

The Consumer Staples sector is ranked number 8 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Tobacco industry group is ranked 9 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PM has achieved above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

PM's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. PM's scores for cash flow and return on equity are significantly worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Philip Morris International a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge PM's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of PM's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.