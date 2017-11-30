Can investors trust Wednesday’s bullish price action in Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C )? This strategist doesn’t think you can bank on it with FDIC-like protection. However, conditions do look good for C stock and even better for opportunistic options traders using a limited-risk collar spread.

Let me explain.

Sometimes one day can make a trend. Wednesday offered that type of appreciation for C stock and fellow large-cap financials as part of a swift sector rotation in banking stocks.

For its part, Citi finished up 1.82%, the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLF ) tacked on 1.71%, while the NASDAQ Composite slumped 1.2%. Behind the move in C stock and other financials, was that the value argument grew noticeably more chipper with favorable tax legislation continuing to move forward on Capitol Hill.

The latest driver for C stock was word Wednesday that a couple on-the-fence budget committee members are now on board with the Trump Administration’s tax plan. As such, a Senate vote is now expected to pass and put us one step closer to helping overhaul America’s tax code for the neediest — or in this case, large corporations like Citigroup.

Shares of Citi and other financials also benefited from the incoming Federal Reserve Board Chief Jerome Powell. On Tuesday, the nominee apparently offered friendly dialogue with Wall Street, implying that the Fed is set to raise rates at the December FOMC meeting, which in turn would stand to further benefit banks.

Lastly, and on the C stock chart, unlike some days of yore when Citi simply looked bad, the value argument can certainly be made technically for getting long.

C Stock Monthly Price Chart

Looking at the longer-term monthly chart of C stock and it’s easy to appreciate an uptrend that has grown increasingly tenacious. Since 2016, shares of Citigroup have been moving firmly higher and in the process, they’ve changed their character to one of more confidence.

