PlayStation Plus Free Games for December 2017

Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) has unveiled the December selection of PlayStation Plus free games.

Source: Sony

Each month, the company rolls out six games for the PS4, PS3 and PS Vita for console gamers to enjoy. This December, an additional, seventh game from last month will still be available next month in the form of Until Dawn: Rush of Blood.

Here’s what else you can get throughout the rest of 2017:

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition : Steam gamers will be happy with this PS4 gem, which is a fantasy, battle game with improved graphics and audio.

: Steam gamers will be happy with this PS4 gem, which is a fantasy, battle game with improved graphics and audio. Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends : Grab this PS4 title in December, which is another Steam game in which the legends of the film franchise face each other in a 2D battle game.

: Grab this PS4 title in December, which is another Steam game in which the legends of the film franchise face each other in a 2D battle game. Forma 8 : This PS4 and PS Vita game has great levels, powerful enemies and the design of the title’s interactions are entertaining and unique.

: This PS4 and PS Vita game has great levels, powerful enemies and the design of the title’s interactions are entertaining and unique. Wanted Corp. : PS Vita gamers can enjoy this bounty hunting game in which you seek to escape fugitives that escape from a prison ship which landed on an alien planet.

: PS Vita gamers can enjoy this bounty hunting game in which you seek to escape fugitives that escape from a prison ship which landed on an alien planet. Syberia Collection : For those in the PS3 world, they can enjoy the first two installations of the Syberia franchise, in which you play a lawyer who seeks to crack a case.

: For those in the PS3 world, they can enjoy the first two installations of the Syberia franchise, in which you play a lawyer who seeks to crack a case. Xblaze Lost: Memories: This fantasy game is the last PS3 title on tab for December out of the PlayStation Plus free games and it’s the sequel to a graphic novel.

SNE stock fell 1.8% Wednesday.