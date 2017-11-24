Poor Sales Growth Drops ConocoPhillips (COP) to Hold

With a $59.9 billion market value, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels, and in the top decile of sector group, Energy, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for COP puts it 110 among the 290 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 125 among the 363 companies in the sector, and number 2,109 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

COP is rated as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing approach. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

The Energy sector is ranked number 12 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 54 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

COP has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. COP's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give ConocoPhillips a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views COP's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at COP's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of COP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.