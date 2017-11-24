Poor Sales Growth Limit Telefonica (TEF) Rating

Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Diversified Telecommunication Services, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Telecommunication Services, with a market value of $51.9 billion. From an investment attractiveness vantage point, TEF is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 42 among the 66 companies in the sector; The current Portfolio Grader ranking for TEF puts it 27 among the 45 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot and number 2,282 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

TEF is rated as a Hold using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. TEF has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 27 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Telefonica has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

TEF's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. TEF's grades for return on equity and cash flow are better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Telefonica a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges TEF's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at TEF's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, TEF currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.