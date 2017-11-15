Pope Francis Auctions Off Lamborghini Gift to Support Iraqi Christians

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis has found a new way to support Iraqi Christians through the auction of a sports vehicle.

A one-of-a-king Lamborghini is available for auction, created by the Italian sportscar maker to help the Vatican’s cause. The Huracan is a unique car that Lamborghini sent to Pope Francis today.

The design is unlike any other vehicle from the company as it was painted to replicate the colors of the Vatican flag, including papal-gold accents on the hood, roof and door. Pope Francis christened the Lamborghini by signing it “Francesco” with a black market on the car.

The Huracan RWD Coupe is part of an auction that will see the vehicle’s price tag start at $200,000. Sotheby’s will be responsible for auctioning off the vehicle, according to the Vatican.

The money raised through the event will go toward several charities that the Pope has chosen, one of which is designed to help Christians who are living as refugees in Kurdistan, helping them return to their communities in Iraq.

Pope Francis lives a humble life, driving around in the popemobile, adding that he will not take the Lamborghini on a ride before the auction.

It is unclear who exactly will show up to try the buy the car, but millionaires and billionaires around Europe will likely make the trip to check out the car.