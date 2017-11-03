Praxair (PX) a Buy on Solid Earnings Growth

With a $42.4 billion market value, Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Chemicals, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Materials, in market value. From the prospective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for PX puts it 21 among the 95 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 70 among the 269 companies in the sector, and number 999 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

PX is rated as a Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methods. PX has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 30 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Praxair has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. PX's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Praxair a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure PX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of PX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.