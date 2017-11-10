Praxair (PX) a Buy on Strong Quant Score

The current recommendation of Buy for Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) is computed using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

PX is a constituent of the 95 company Chemicals GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 268 company GICS Materials sector. The market value of PX is $42.2 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 22 among the 95 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

The Materials sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PX has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. PX's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Praxair's fundamental scores give PX a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges PX's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at PX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, PX currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

