Praxair (PX) a Buy on Superior Earnings Growth

The current recommendation of Buy for Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) is the result of using the methods of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking PX has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

As one of the 268 companies in the GICS Materials sector the company is a component of the 95 company Chemicals GICS industry group within this sector. PX has a market value of $42.5 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for PX puts it 21 among the 95 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

The Materials sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PX has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. PX's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Praxair a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure PX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of PX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

