Priceline Group’s (PCLN) Raised to Hold

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) a Hold. Using Louis Navellier's investing system, this analytical tool assesses stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

The company is classified as a constituent of the 32 company Internet & Direct Marketing Retail GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 568 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. PCLN's market value is $85.7 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for PCLN puts it 18 among the 32 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

The Consumer Discretionary sector is ranked number 11 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry group is ranked 49 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PCLN has earned above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

PCLN's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. PCLN's grades for cash flow and return on equity are better than its industry group average. Priceline Group's fundamental scores give PCLN a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge PCLN's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, PCLN currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.