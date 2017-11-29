A New CEO Can’t Fix The Problems Plaguing Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

Struggling fast-casual chain Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) is replacing its current CEO (who is also the founder). The market likes the move. In an off-day for the market, CMG stock is up 3% on the news. Its an interesting move upward for a much-maligned stock.

Source: Shutterstock

Clearly, investors are fed up with the current turnaround strategy. They are hopeful that a new CEO can finally energize the turnaround shareholders have been waiting 2 years for.

But does this renewed hope make Chipotle a buy? Far from it. A new CEO can’t fix the problems plaguing CMG stock. Plus, it is still overvalued considering the company has lost its luster.

Overall, I think this move is nothing more than a head-fake. I say fade the rally. Chipotle looks more like the next Subway than a rebound story in the making.

A New CEO Can’t Fix Chipotle’s Problems

The positive price action movement in CMG stock says one big thing: investors don’t have much faith in founder and current CEO Steve Ells leading a Chipotle turnaround.

Who can blame them? It has been more than 2 years since an E. coli breakout which sank CMG stock, and the fast-casual chain has yet to show signs of anything resembling a turnaround.

That isn’t usual. Chains like Yum! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE: YUM ) Taco Bell bounced back from similar outbreaks in a much shorter time frame. Today, not many consumers remember that Taco Bell had an E. coli outbreak in 2006.

Naturally, investors have grown weary of the current turnaround plan at Chipotle and are excited to hear that new strategies may come forward with a new CEO.

Unfortunately for Chipotle shareholders, management isn’t the problem here. In many circles, Chipotle is viewed as the Bubonic plague of the food industry. The big E. coli outbreak in 2015 gave the restaurant that reputation, and a few minor health-related incidents since have kept that reputation around 2 years later.

The real kicker (and the big difference from Taco Bell) is that Chipotle’s slogan was “Food with Integrity.” Taco Bell is a fast-casual chain widely known to serve food of questionable quality. An E. coli incident at Taco Bell isn’t expected, but it certainly doesn’t kill the company’s image. People buy Taco Bell because it tastes good and is cheap — not because its good for them.

