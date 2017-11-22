Prologis (PLD) a Strong Buy on High-Level Earnings Momentum

As one of the 220 companies in the GICS Real Estate sector Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) is a constituent of the 179 company Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group within this sector. PLD has a market value of $35.3 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 179 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 3 among the 220 companies in the sector, and number 38 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

PLD has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking PLD has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Real Estate sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 25 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Prologis has earned above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. PLD's grade for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Prologis' fundamental scores give PLD a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure PLD's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology balances the relative value of PLD's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.