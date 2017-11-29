Prologis (PLD) a Strong Buy on Stellar Quant Score

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) a Strong Buy. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool evaluates nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking PLD has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The company is classified as a constituent of the 179 company Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group, which is part of the 220 company GICS Real Estate sector. PLD's market value is $35.7 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 179 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

The Real Estate sector is ranked number 5 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 25 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PLD has realized well above-average scores in 4, and above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. PLD's metric for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Prologis' fundamental scores give PLD a place in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure PLD's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of PLD's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.