Public Storage (PSA) Quant Score Penalize Rating

As one of the 221 companies in the GICS Real Estate sector Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) is a component of the 180 company Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of PSA is $36.3 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for PSA by Portfolio Grader places it 99 among the 180 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 122 among the 221 companies in the sector, and number 2,208 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

PSA has a current recommendation of Hold using Louis Navellier's system for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking PSA has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

The Real Estate sector is ranked number 5 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 28 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Public Storage has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. PSA's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Public Storage's fundamental scores give PSA a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge PSA's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of PSA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.