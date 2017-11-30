Qiagen NV (QGEN) Sales Growth Restrict Rating

Currently, Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) has a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing system. QGEN has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

As one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector the company is a member of the 31 company Life Sciences Tools & Services GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of QGEN is $7.3 billion which falls in the top half of its industry group The ranking for QGEN by Portfolio Grader places it 22 among the 31 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

QGEN has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. QGEN's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Qiagen NV places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view QGEN's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach balances the relative value of QGEN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.