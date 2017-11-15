Another Gift for Qualcomm, Inc. Stock Bulls

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) is looking a whole lot better by some investors’ standards these days. But to this strategist it’s the “same as it ever was,” and a modified fence position in lieu of QCOM stock makes a good deal of sense. Let me explain.

What a difference the past couple weeks have made for Qualcomm and a likely growing legion of believing investors. Immediately in front of the market’s historically cheery “best six months” period, QCOM sank more than 6% and back towards its year-to-date low.

The bearish reaction followed reports Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), which Qualcomm is in a costly legal battle with, would “jettison the chip-makers components” in its next generation iPhones and iPads.

Then came earnings. The following session and kicking off the seasonal favor with a bit of “ho-ho-hope” as QCOM stock reversed higher following the company’s earnings and sales beat lured investors back into the name.

And then along came a yuletide-style gift for those bargain-hunting Qualcomm investors. Literally overnight, fellow chip maker Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO ) announced a $130 billion offer valued at $70 a share to acquire QCOM stock.

Qualcomm subsequently rejected the offer earlier this week as the company believes the bid “significantly undervalues us.”

The question now might be, do you believe what’s happening off and on the price chart? If so, just how much should investors spend on what could also be another long and drawn out legal affair for QCOM stock?

QCOM Stock Weekly Chart

When I last discussed QCOM’s technical situation, it was jokingly noted the stock was the “same as it ever was” as the share price was virtually unchanged from an earlier analysis. The other, more important reality was what I described as decidedly bullish price action for bullish contrarian investors.

The technical call paid off in spades, as I’ll elaborate on below in the strategy section. What was viewed as a confirmed bottoming base setting up as a broadening pattern made good on that promise, with QCOM stock exploding higher by 26% in just under two months.

Looking forward, the very kind price action in Qualcomm has removed most traditional resistance layers, such as key longer-term moving averages, a filled bearish gap and broken Fibonacci levels of the last couple years. That’s certainly of benefit for investors looking to get long QCOM.

