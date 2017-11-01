Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Q4 Profit Ahead of Projections by 11 Cents

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) released its latest quarterly earnings results late Wednesday.

The company posted a profit of 92 cents per share on an adjusted basis, ahead of the consensus estimate of 81 cents per share, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue totaled $5.96 billion for its fourth quarter, ahead of the Wall Street consensus estimate of $5.8 billion. CEO Steve Mollenkopf noted that Qualcomm’s fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 improved thanks to continued product leadership and an improvement in profitability in the company’s semiconductor business.

He added that the company saw more strength in its adjacent opportunities outside mobile. “We continue to see strong growth trends for global 3G/4G device shipments and are focused on protecting the established value of our technologies and inventions,” Mollenkopf added.

“We are leading the industry to 5G and are well positioned with our product and technology leadership to continue our expansion into many exciting new product categories, such as automotive, mobile computing, networking and the Internet of Things,” he added.

The company predicts that it will continue to be on a roll through the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Revenue is slated to be between $5.5 billion to $6.3 billion, while adjusted earnings will be in the range of 85 cents and 95 cents per share.

QCOM stock gained 4.8% Wednesday. The stock was not moving after the bell.