Quality Systems (QSII) a Sell on Shrinking Industry Group Rank

Quality Systems Inc (NASDAQ:QSII) is one of 24 companies within the Health Care Technology GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of QSII is $0.9 billion which falls in the upper half of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for QSII puts it 21 among the 24 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 570 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 3,551 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

QSII has a current recommendation of Sell using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. QSII has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 37 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company has earned average or below-average scores in 3 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

QSII's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. QSII's grade for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Quality Systems' fundamental scores give QSII a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures QSII's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at QSII's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of QSII's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

