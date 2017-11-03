Quant Score Analytics Drive Syngenta AG (SYT) to Strong Buy

The current recommendation of Strong Buy for Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) is computed using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. SYT has been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

SYT is one of the 269 companies in the GICS Materials sector and is a constituent of the 95 company Chemicals GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of SYT is $42.6 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 8 among the 95 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 30 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Syngenta AG has attained above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

SYT's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SYT's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Syngenta AG places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure SYT's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, SYT currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.