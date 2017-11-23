Quant Score Analytics Keep HMS Holdings (HMSY) a Strong Sell

With a $1.4 billion market value, HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) ranks in the top half of its industry group, Health Care Technology, and in the upper half of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 24 among the 24 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 717 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 4,305 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

HMSY has a current recommendation of Strong Sell using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. HMSY has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Hold to a Strong Sell.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

HMS Holdings has received below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. HMSY's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. HMS Holdings' fundamental scores give HMSY a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge HMSY's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, HMSY currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.