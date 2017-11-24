Quant Score Hamper Exxon Mobil (XOM) Rating

With a $340.0 billion market value, Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels, and in the top decile of sector group, Energy, in market value. From the prospective of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for XOM puts it 157 among the 290 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 181 among the 363 companies in the sector, and number 2,717 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

XOM has a current recommendation of Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing approach. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 54 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Exxon Mobil has attained above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

XOM's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. XOM's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Exxon Mobil's fundamental scores give XOM a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views XOM's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at XOM's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, XOM currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

