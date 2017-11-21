Quant Score Keep Boston Scientific (BSX) a Buy

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is a $38.8 billion in market value member of the Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group where the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 38 among the 161 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders. BSX is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 125 among the 781 companies in the sector and number 812 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks BSX as a Buy. The methodology for investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. BSX has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BSX has realized above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. BSX's score for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Boston Scientific places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures BSX's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BSX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system weighs the relative value of BSX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.