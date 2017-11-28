Quant Score Keep Danaher Corporation (DHR) a Buy

Currently, Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has a Buy using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. DHR has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

The company is a constituent of the 161 company Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group, which is part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. DHR has a market value of $65.4 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for DHR puts it 55 among the 161 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 34 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

DHR has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. DHR's metric for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Danaher Corporation a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure DHR's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, DHR currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.