Quant Score Keeps HSBC Holdings plc Sponsored ADR (HSBC) a Buy

HSBC Holdings plc Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HSBC) is classified as a constituent of the 342 company Banks GICS industry group, which is part of the 763 company GICS Financials sector. The market value of HSBC is $196.8 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. Currently, the stock’s Portfolio Grader ranking places it 66 among the 342 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 161 among the 763 companies in the sector, and number 1,007 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks HSBC as a Buy. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Financials sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

HSBC Holdings plc Sponsored ADR has achieved above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

HSBC’s operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. HSBC’s metric for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. HSBC Holdings plc Sponsored ADR’s fundamental scores give HSBC a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges HSBC’s shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at HSBC’s shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of HSBC’s shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being ‘strong buy’ and F being ‘strong sell’. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.