Quant Score Keep Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) a Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Mettler-Toledo International Inc (NYSE:MTD) is computed using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. MTD has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Strong Buy to a Buy.

The company is a $16.2 billion in market value member of the Life Sciences Tools & Services GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MTD puts it 10 among the 31 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half. MTD is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 106 among the 781 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector and 662 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Mettler-Toledo International has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. MTD's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Mettler-Toledo International a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure MTD's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of MTD's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

